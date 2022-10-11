1 hour ago - Sports
How I wake up: Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin will start his 18th season with the Washington Capitals Wednesday in D.C. against the Boston Bruins.
- The 37-year-old scoring legend told us how he starts his mornings for a day of success.
⏰ Wake up: 7am, with his alarm clock.
- Ovi says he gets an impressive nine hours of sleep — and tries to get in a nap during the day, too.
💬 First person he talks to: Anastasia Ovechkina, his wife.
🚿 First thing he does: Jump in the shower.
🐶 First activity: Feed his 7-year-old black Labrador Blake, and go on a walk.
- In 2012, Ovechkin bought a five-bedroom colonial in McLean.
🧇 Breakfast: "I'm not a big breakfast guy," he says. "But what we have at the rink, I try to eat it. Eggs, pancakes, waffles."
- "I don't drink coffee. I don't like coffee."
🏒 Then it's off to the ice.
The puck drops at 7pm tomorrow night at the Capital One Arena. You can watch it on TNT.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..