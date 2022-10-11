How I wake up: Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin will start his 18th season with the Washington Capitals Wednesday in D.C. against the Boston Bruins.

The 37-year-old scoring legend told us how he starts his mornings for a day of success.

⏰ Wake up: 7am, with his alarm clock.

Ovi says he gets an impressive nine hours of sleep — and tries to get in a nap during the day, too.

💬 First person he talks to: Anastasia Ovechkina, his wife.

🚿 First thing he does: Jump in the shower.

🐶 First activity: Feed his 7-year-old black Labrador Blake, and go on a walk.

In 2012, Ovechkin bought a five-bedroom colonial in McLean.

🧇 Breakfast: "I'm not a big breakfast guy," he says. "But what we have at the rink, I try to eat it. Eggs, pancakes, waffles."

"I don't drink coffee. I don't like coffee."

🏒 Then it's off to the ice.

The puck drops at 7pm tomorrow night at the Capital One Arena. You can watch it on TNT.