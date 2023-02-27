How I wake up: Michael Wilbon

Michael Wilbon lives the anti-routine. Driven by the rhythms of league calendars, the longtime sportswriter and co-host of ESPN’s "Pardon the Interruption" might be in three different cities in a week — always prepping and dishing takes.

We caught up with the former Washington Post columnist about his active mornings.

⏰ Wake-up time: 4:45am, on days he takes the first flight out to game day destinations, or 9am if he was up watching games until 2am.

“I have less routine than anyone you’re going to talk to,” he says, thanks to work taking him across the country, from his Bethesda home to an apartment in Chicago, a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, or NBA game days in New York, with the occasional continental redeye.

🛏 First thing he does: Turn on the TV, from CNN to ESPN.

Watching sports starts his workday prep. “I’m not looking at the Cowboys – Tampa Bay rehash the same way” as other viewers, he says. “People say, ‘what’s prep?’ Well, everything’s prep.”

🥣 Breakfast: Rice Krispie cereal — with the “old fashioned habit of reading — not on a screen — but the actual goddamn newspaper.” He gets USA Today and Washington Post delivered.

No coffee.

No green juice. “You could not give me money to put some green juice through my throat.”

✈️ Airport take: Washingtonians all have strong feelings about our airports, but Wilbon has pinned down Dulles as the fastest airport to reach at 5am.

He can’t stand “people in this area, with their bridge phobias,” the “‘I live in Maryland; I can’t go to Virginia,’ bulls--t — or vice versa.”

☀️ Keeping it real: “My days are never measured by morning,” Wilbon says. “If you’ve really been a sportswriter your whole life, which is what I still consider myself, mornings don’t count. They’re just in the way.”