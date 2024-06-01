Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Maxwell; Note: Analysis comes from 300+ U.S. lenders; Chart: Axios Visuals House hunters aren't the only ones frustrated by this market. Homeowners stuck in close quarters are also feeling the squeeze. Why it matters: With prices and mortgage rates still high, your starter home could become your forever home.

What they're saying: Nikki Rheude's family of four, plus their two cats, one dog and four chickens, are hunkering down in the 1,500-square-foot Coon Rapids home she bought in 2017.

"I used to have the mentality of keeping the house neutral, 'because it's easier to sell.' Now I have the mentality of designing a home that will make me happy, because I am going to be here for a while," Rheude tells Axios.

She converted the dining room into a third bedroom and finished the basement to make more space for her 11- and 12-year-old children's belongings.

State of play: First-time buyers are making up a growing share of home purchases, while current homeowners stay put.

Half of potential sellers are waiting for mortgage rates to come down before they list, according to a recent Realtor.com survey.

Roughly one-third have already been thinking of moving for multiple years.

The big picture: More clients are opting to renovate the space they have, instead of upgrading to a larger home, says Shamika Lynch, who designs tiny interiors nationwide.

Some are packing multiple functions in each space.

Do-it-yourself sleeping quarters. Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Fritz

Zoom in: No separate sleeping area is no problem for Victoria Fritz, who owns a 367-square-foot St. Paul studio.

She slumbers under a platform that doubles as a Thanksgiving buffet-sized dining table.

"My original plan was to slide my bed under it, and slide it out to sleep. But it was 2021 and IKEA didn't have the bed in stock that I wanted," Fritz tells Axios.

Family members helped build the platform, which allows her enough space to sit up, but not stand.

Between the lines: Smaller homes are in demand as households shrink, people have kids later in life and housing costs soar, Axios' April Rubin reports.