How Twin Cities will be impacted by the national Realtors lawsuit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The National Association of Realtors and brokerages including the parent company of Edina Realty recently agreed to settle a big lawsuit that questions how real estate agents are paid — and who foots the bill. The big picture: If approved, come summer, agents won't be able to make offers of compensation in the Multiple Listing Service, the database where agents post homes for sale.

Why it matters: The seemingly small change, which a court preliminarily approved last week, is causing major confusion.

How it works (currently): Sellers and their agent negotiate a fee, which is typically 5%-6% of the purchase price and is shared with the buyer's agent.

That commission is advertised in the MLS listing, and the seller pays both agents from the home sale earnings.

Many are concerned agents steer clients toward higher-fee deals.

Under the new rules, buyers and their agents would come to terms about payment upfront, antitrust lawyer Brian Schneider says.

Minnesota is one of 20 states that already require a contract when working with an agent, but now buyers would need to sign it before the agent can show them homes.

Reality check: Some companies have already ditched agent fees altogether, like Kris Lindahl Real Estate in the Twin Cities, the Star Tribune reports.

Others charge a flat fee, such as Golden Valley-based Home Avenue, per the outlet.

Yes, but: Many industry professionals are worried about first-time buyers, most of whom can't afford to pay their agent out-of-pocket, says former Zillow exec and Tomo cofounder Greg Schwartz.

That means sellers aren't entirely off the hook. They'll likely offer a concession that covers buyer agent costs, Faron King, a VP with NAR, tells Axios.

Zoom in: Some sellers and listing agents may offer compensation outside of the MLS, according to Twin Cities broker Ryan O'Neill.

The thinking is, "if [buyers] don't have to come up with that money, more buyers can be interested in the house," Twin Cities agent Jeff Anderson tells Axios.

Data: BLS; Note: Annual wages have been calculated by multiplying the corresponding hourly wage by 2,080 hours; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

What's next: Most observers believe commissions will fall, possibly to 1%-1.5% per agent on each side, Axios' Emily Peck reports.