Twin Cities real estate agents may have to sing for their supper after a federal jury last October found the National Association of Realtors (NAR) colluded to inflate real estate commissions. Why it matters: The case, which puts how agents get paid under a microscope, could give sellers more negotiating power in the future.

Catch up fast: Plaintiffs argued that NAR — and some of the largest brokerages in the country — conspired to keep commission rates high and that the system prevents sellers or buyers from negotiating those fees down, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

How it works: Sellers typically pay 5-6% of the home sale price to the buyer's and seller's agents, who split it.

These fees are often baked into the sale price of the home, which drives the price up, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

Zoom in: Mike Smith, who owns a Twin Cities brokerage, tells Axios he hopes the verdict will boost transparency between agents and clients.

"Our duty, really the way we provide value to our clients, is to empower them to make good decisions," Smith says.

Yes, but: Local real estate agent Alec Roth doesn't expect sweeping changes to the current system anytime soon.

"It is a conversation I do expect to have with clients, but in the end, I do not think the real estate world will be largely affected," Roth, with Edina Realty, tells Axios.

Of note: NAR is under pressure for more than just the commissions — they're also facing sexual harassment suits.

What's next: This case is far from over, but change is already brewing.

NAR plans to appeal the verdict, Mantill Williams, NAR's VP of communications, told Axios in a statement.

Another trial is expected to take place later this year.

Data: BLS; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

What we're watching: Whether the field shrinks after a mostly stagnant year in real estate, and as commissions come into question.