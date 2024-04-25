Restaurant Roundup: Icehouse faces eviction, Hark! Cafe closes, Chimborazo comes to St. Paul

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ramen Shoten in Eat Street Crossing is closing April 28, but the food hall has already found a new tenant. "Staff Meeting," created in partnership with the group behind Asia Mall, will serve Asian fusion cuisine and open in a few weeks, per a news release.

💰 Eat Street restaurant and music venue Icehouse is facing eviction due to unpaid rent, the Star Tribune reports. A lawsuit filed by its landlord alleges that the venue owes at least $85,000.

Icehouse's owners declined to comment to the Star Tribune.

☕️ Corner Coffee will open a fifth location at the end of April, Downtown Voices reports. This one will be in the former Coconut Whisk space on Nicollet Mall.

🍝 Italian Eatery and Un Dito in South Minneapolis will close this spring, per WCCO Radio's Jason DeRusha.

🥑 Hark! Cafe, the vegan and gluten-free restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, is closing on April 28. The owners said on social media that they will transition the space into a commercial kitchen and catering operation.

🌯 Wrap is now open inside North Loop food hall Graze Provisions + Libations. The food stand, operated by the team behind Wrecktangle Pizza, serves "handheld foodstuffs" (like wraps!).

🇪🇨 Beloved Ecuadorian restaurant Chimborazo just opened a second location in St. Paul this week, per its social media.

The new location is just off Randolph Ave., next to Trader Joe's.

👋 City House, the St. Paul waterfront restaurant overlooking Harriet Island and the Mississippi River, reopens for the season on April 26.