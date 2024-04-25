Restaurant Roundup: Icehouse faces eviction, Hark! Cafe closes, Chimborazo comes to St. Paul

🥑 Hark! Cafe, the vegan and gluten-free restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, is closing on April 28. The owners said on social media that they will transition the space into a commercial kitchen and catering operation.
🌯 Wrap is now open inside North Loop food hall Graze Provisions + Libations. The food stand, operated by the team behind Wrecktangle Pizza, serves "handheld foodstuffs" (like wraps!).
🇪🇨 Beloved Ecuadorian restaurant Chimborazo just opened a second location in St. Paul this week, per its social media.
The new location is just off Randolph Ave., next to Trader Joe's.
👋 City House, the St. Paul waterfront restaurant overlooking Harriet Island and the Mississippi River, reopens for the season on April 26.