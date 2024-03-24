Best things to do in the Twin Cities — spring 2024 edition
Celebrate the return of warm weather in the Twin Cities with the help of our 2024 spring guide.
Here are a handful of ways to make the most of the season.
1. Grab dinner and drinks al fresco
Enjoy the sunshine at these local outdoor spots suggested by readers.
🍺 Nouvelle Brewing: Lauren M. lets us in on Robbinsdale's "suburb secrets," tipping us off to two dog-friendly outdoor spaces — the brewery and nearby Marna's Eatery.
🍝 La Grolla: JoAnn H. recommends the leafy walled-off outdoor area at the Italian restaurant in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood.
- Nearby are two other al fresco dining mainstays: Moscow on the Hill and WA Frost & Co.
7️⃣ Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka features "a huge bar, good food, plenty of shade, if needed, and it's dog friendly," writes Kathy H. "Duke's even has a menu for your best little buddy!"
🍻Saint Paul Brewing: Shasa S. recommends this eclectic St. Paul spot, built in the historic Hamm's Brewery, with a spacious dog-friendly patio and outdoor pizza oven.
🎳 Pinstripes: Jeanie K. raved about the "nice lake view with interesting people-watching" on the patio at this Italian eatery overlooking Edina's Centennial Lake. Inside, there's bocce and bowling.
2. Don't miss these big events
👠 Fashion Week Minnesota is seven days of runways celebrating the best designers, brands and creatives from around the state. April 14-20
💐 Art in Bloom at Minneapolis Institute of Art showcases 140 fresh floral arrangements inspired by the museum's permanent collection. April 25-April 28
🎉 The MayDay Parade will return! Last year's participants in the beloved Minneapolis celebration included ArtCars, ArtBikes, sculpture group Southside Battletrain, stilt walkers and more. May 5
🎨 Art-A-Whirl, which the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association says is the largest open-studio tour in the country, opens 80 art galleries, studios and businesses to the public for free. May 17-19
🤫 Doors Open Minneapolis is a rare chance to explore more than 100 venues that are often closed to the public — like private clubs, churches, city buildings, restaurants and more. May 18-19
3. Cheer for our home teams
The Twins return to Target Field on April 4 to play the Cleveland Guardians in their home opener. But baseball isn't the only sport you can catch outdoors as the weather warms.
⚽ Minnesota United FC has already begun its season at Allianz Field.
⚾ The St. Paul Saints kick off their home season at CHS Field on March 29.
🥅 The Minnesota Aurora's home opener at Viking Lakes is May 30.
- Pro tip: If you can't grab tickets, watch the game with fellow fans at the new Minneapolis women's sports bar, A Bar of Their Own.
4. Skip town for a weekend at a nearby Airbnb
Go "glamping" in this private, eco-friendly dome on the North Shore.
- The unique geodesic structure in Lutsen has running water, electricity, indoor fireplace, sunrise views, and peace and quiet.
- Take a look inside via our Instagram.
5. Get outdoors on foot or wheels
If you're anything like us, you're ready to stretch those legs after winter.
- Lace up your sneakers and hit one our favorite walking trails.
- Four-legged friends can join and run free at one of our local off-leash parks.
- Prefer to travel on two wheels? There's no shortage of local bike routes to explore. Try Minnehaha Falls to Raspberry Island (18.6 miles round trip) or Minneapolis Grand Rounds (up to 51 miles).
6. Shop local produce at a farmers market
🥦 Hmongtown Marketplace is an indoor/outdoor Asian market that has items available year-round. The outdoor market runs June through October.
🏙️ The downtown St. Paul Farmers' Market is open every Saturday through April, 9am-1pm.
🍐 Minneapolis Farmers Market— one of the largest in the state — will reopen its outdoor venue for four weekends in April, beginning April 6.
Yes, but: Don't expect to see much variety in the produce selection until June.
7. Start your spring gardening
Whether you're new to plant parenting, adding to your collection or replacing the ones that met a tragic end this winter, you'll find something at these local nurseries.
🌱 Our plant recommendation: If you have a black thumb, a pothos plant requires little sunlight and can go weeks without watering.
8. Visit a flower show
Usher in spring at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where 40,000 tulips are set to bloom later this season, or take a walk through Como Zoo and Conservatory's spring flower show that opened March 22.
- Luxury Edina mall The Galleria will fill its common areas with fresh floral displays created by local garden center Bachman's from March 24 through April 7.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.