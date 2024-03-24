Share on email (opens in new window)

The "tulip house" in south Minneapolis is a spring staple. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Celebrate the return of warm weather in the Twin Cities with the help of our 2024 spring guide. Here are a handful of ways to make the most of the season.

1. Grab dinner and drinks al fresco

Saint Paul Brewing is built on the remains of the historic Hamm's Brewery. Photo: Courtesy of Saint Paul Brewing

Enjoy the sunshine at these local outdoor spots suggested by readers.

🍺 Nouvelle Brewing: Lauren M. lets us in on Robbinsdale's "suburb secrets," tipping us off to two dog-friendly outdoor spaces — the brewery and nearby Marna's Eatery.

🍝 La Grolla: JoAnn H. recommends the leafy walled-off outdoor area at the Italian restaurant in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood.

7️⃣ Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka features "a huge bar, good food, plenty of shade, if needed, and it's dog friendly," writes Kathy H. "Duke's even has a menu for your best little buddy!"

🍻Saint Paul Brewing: Shasa S. recommends this eclectic St. Paul spot, built in the historic Hamm's Brewery, with a spacious dog-friendly patio and outdoor pizza oven.

🎳 Pinstripes: Jeanie K. raved about the "nice lake view with interesting people-watching" on the patio at this Italian eatery overlooking Edina's Centennial Lake. Inside, there's bocce and bowling.

2. Don't miss these big events

2023 Art in Bloom. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

👠 Fashion Week Minnesota is seven days of runways celebrating the best designers, brands and creatives from around the state. April 14-20

💐 Art in Bloom at Minneapolis Institute of Art showcases 140 fresh floral arrangements inspired by the museum's permanent collection. April 25-April 28

🎉 The MayDay Parade will return! Last year's participants in the beloved Minneapolis celebration included ArtCars, ArtBikes, sculpture group Southside Battletrain, stilt walkers and more. May 5

🎨 Art-A-Whirl, which the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association says is the largest open-studio tour in the country, opens 80 art galleries, studios and businesses to the public for free. May 17-19

🤫 Doors Open Minneapolis is a rare chance to explore more than 100 venues that are often closed to the public — like private clubs, churches, city buildings, restaurants and more. May 18-19

3. Cheer for our home teams

A Minnesota Twins game at Target Field in April 2023. Photo: David Berding/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Twins return to Target Field on April 4 to play the Cleveland Guardians in their home opener. But baseball isn't the only sport you can catch outdoors as the weather warms.

⚽ Minnesota United FC has already begun its season at Allianz Field.

⚾ The St. Paul Saints kick off their home season at CHS Field on March 29.

🥅 The Minnesota Aurora's home opener at Viking Lakes is May 30.

Pro tip: If you can't grab tickets, watch the game with fellow fans at the new Minneapolis women's sports bar, A Bar of Their Own.

4. Skip town for a weekend at a nearby Airbnb

Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Go "glamping" in this private, eco-friendly dome on the North Shore.

The unique geodesic structure in Lutsen has running water, electricity, indoor fireplace, sunrise views, and peace and quiet.

Take a look inside via our Instagram.

Six more cool Airbnbs

5. Get outdoors on foot or wheels

ToTorey's (dear departed) dog, Kirby (in the water), and his friend, Gus, hang out off-leash at Minnehaha. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

If you're anything like us, you're ready to stretch those legs after winter.

6. Shop local produce at a farmers market

Photo: Mill City Farmers Market

🥦 Hmongtown Marketplace is an indoor/outdoor Asian market that has items available year-round. The outdoor market runs June through October.

🏙️ The downtown St. Paul Farmers' Market is open every Saturday through April, 9am-1pm.

🍐 Minneapolis Farmers Market— one of the largest in the state — will reopen its outdoor venue for four weekends in April, beginning April 6.

Yes, but: Don't expect to see much variety in the produce selection until June.

7. Start your spring gardening

Tip: Local co-ops often have plant sales. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Whether you're new to plant parenting, adding to your collection or replacing the ones that met a tragic end this winter, you'll find something at these local nurseries.

🌱 Our plant recommendation: If you have a black thumb, a pothos plant requires little sunlight and can go weeks without watering.

8. Visit a flower show

The 2023 spring and winter flower shows at the Como Zoo and Conservatory. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Usher in spring at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where 40,000 tulips are set to bloom later this season, or take a walk through Como Zoo and Conservatory's spring flower show that opened March 22.