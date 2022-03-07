3 Cool Airbnbs driving distance from the Twin Cities
Whether you're looking for a family lake retreat or a couples' getaway, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from the Twin Cities.
1. Cape Cod-style home with sandy beach
If you're looking for your next family vacation, this waterfront house might do the trick. It has paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and bikes you can use, plus plenty of hiking nearby.
- Location: Merrifield/Lake Edward
- Features: Beach, outdoor activities, beautiful interior
- Space: 16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $800+ per night
2. Tiny cabin in Crosby
This chic tiny house has direct access to Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike trails, an outdoor sauna, fire pits, paddle boards and snow shoes.
- Location: Crosby
- Features: Summer and winter activities, multiple tiny houses on property available, beautifully designed
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $212+ per night
3. Cozy cottage with Gull Lake Beach access
This charming house would be an idyllic couples' or family retreat, with its lush garden and lake access.
- Location: Brainerd
- Features: Cinosam Club access, fire pit, serene setting
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $150+ per night
