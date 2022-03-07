3 Cool Airbnbs driving distance from the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a family lake retreat or a couples' getaway, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from the Twin Cities.

If you're looking for your next family vacation, this waterfront house might do the trick. It has paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and bikes you can use, plus plenty of hiking nearby.

Location: Merrifield/Lake Edward

Merrifield/Lake Edward Features: Beach, outdoor activities, beautiful interior

Beach, outdoor activities, beautiful interior Space: 16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $800+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This chic tiny house has direct access to Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike trails, an outdoor sauna, fire pits, paddle boards and snow shoes.

Location: Crosby

Crosby Features: Summer and winter activities, multiple tiny houses on property available, beautifully designed

Summer and winter activities, multiple tiny houses on property available, beautifully designed Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $212+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This charming house would be an idyllic couples' or family retreat, with its lush garden and lake access.

Location: Brainerd

Brainerd Features: Cinosam Club access, fire pit, serene setting

Cinosam Club access, fire pit, serene setting Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $150+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb