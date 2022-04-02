4 walking trails near the Twin Cities
Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Tamarack Nature Center
For an easy nature walk with the kiddos, consider the Tamarack Nature Center trails.
- Surface: Mix of dirt, grass and boardwalk.
- Length: 2.8 miles.
- Parking: 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township.
Grand Rounds Scenic Byway
Grand Rounds connects several popular trails, with a mix skyline, water and nature views.
- Surface: Paved.
- Length: 48 miles.
- Parking: Theodore Wirth Park, 2117 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.
Crosby Farm Regional Park
Next time you want to get out of the neighborhood, consider a day at Crosby Farm Regional Park.
- Surface: Paved.
- Length: 6.7 miles.
- Parking: 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.
Three-Mile Walk
Nothing says spring like a scenic stroll through the Arboretum, which has more than a dozen gardens.
- Surface: Mostly paved.
- Length: 3 miles.
- Parking: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska).
