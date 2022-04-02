4 walking trails near the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

For an easy nature walk with the kiddos, consider the Tamarack Nature Center trails.

Surface: Mix of dirt, grass and boardwalk.

Mix of dirt, grass and boardwalk. Length: 2.8 miles.

2.8 miles. Parking: 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township.

Tamarack Nature Center. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Grand Rounds connects several popular trails, with a mix skyline, water and nature views.

Surface: Paved.

Paved. Length: 48 miles.

48 miles. Parking: Theodore Wirth Park, 2117 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Next time you want to get out of the neighborhood, consider a day at Crosby Farm Regional Park.

Surface: Paved.

Paved. Length: 6.7 miles.

6.7 miles. Parking: 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.

Nothing says spring like a scenic stroll through the Arboretum, which has more than a dozen gardens.