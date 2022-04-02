2 hours ago - Things to Do

4 walking trails near the Twin Cities

Brianna Crane
Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Tamarack Nature Center

For an easy nature walk with the kiddos, consider the Tamarack Nature Center trails.

  • Surface: Mix of dirt, grass and boardwalk.
  • Length: 2.8 miles.
  • Parking: 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township.
Tamarack Nature Cente
Tamarack Nature Center. Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Grand Rounds Scenic Byway

Grand Rounds connects several popular trails, with a mix skyline, water and nature views.

  • Surface: Paved.
  • Length: 48 miles.
  • Parking: Theodore Wirth Park, 2117 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.
Grand Rounds Scenic Byway
Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Crosby Farm Regional Park

Next time you want to get out of the neighborhood, consider a day at Crosby Farm Regional Park.

  • Surface: Paved.
  • Length: 6.7 miles.
  • Parking: 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.
Three-Mile Walk

Nothing says spring like a scenic stroll through the Arboretum, which has more than a dozen gardens.

  • Surface: Mostly paved.
  • Length: 3 miles.
  • Parking: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska).
