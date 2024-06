College basketball phenom Caitlin Clark will play the Gophers in front of a sold-out Williams Arena crowd Wednesday night, the first of two stops in Minneapolis over the next 10 days. Why it matters: Clark, who plays for Iowa, has continued her reign as college basketball's must-watch athlete and is selling out arenas like Taylor Swift.

State of play: Clark already broke the NCAA women's career scoring record and she's 51 points shy of surpassing the overall mark of 3,667 set by Pete Maravich in 1970.

The intrigue: Breaking the record against Minnesota is a long shot. But she has one more game against Ohio State before the Big Ten tournament comes to Target Center March 6-10.

The other side: The Gophers, who are 5-11 in Big Ten play, will have their hands full with the No. 6 Hawkeyes.

The bottom line: This game is just the appetizer for what should be pandemonium next week.