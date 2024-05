Share on email (opens in new window)

Caramel de Lite, also known as Samoas, are one of the top sellers in Minnesota. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, but getting your sugar fix in the Twin Cities will cost you a bit more this year. What's new: The prices. Girl Scouts River Valleys, which covers southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa, is among the councils raising the price per box to $6 — a $1 increase from last year.

By the numbers: More than 11,000 local Girl Scouts participated in the cookie program last year, selling 3.7 million boxes.

The River Valleys council consistently makes the top 10 for cookie sales nationwide.

Zoom in: Minnesotans tend to stock up on the classics. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties top the list for local sales.

Of note: Raspberry Rally, the highly sought after flavor that debuted last year, won't be available this season.

The big picture: The widely sought-after cookie flavor, unveiled last year, sold out quickly after its release and led to a hugely marked-up resale market.

Be smart: Chances are, you either know a Girl Scout or will run into one at a local shopping center.