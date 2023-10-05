1 hour ago - Economy & Business
These Girl Scout cookies are being discontinued
Let the mourning commence: The short-lived Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies are being discontinued.
The big picture: The widely sought-after cookie flavor, unveiled last year, sold out quickly after its release and led to a hugely marked-up resale market.
Yes, but: That wasn't enough to keep the flavor on the cookie market for a second year.
- "While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties," a Girl Scouts spokesperson told TODAY.com.
- The Raspberry Rally cookies were a part of a pilot online-only sales strategy as a "new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills," the spokesperson said.
- Girl Scouts USA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Of note: Described as a sister to Thin Mints with a raspberry flavor, the delicious sweet was the Girl Scouts' first online exclusive cookie.
The bottom line: You'll be able to find comfort with the classics, like Samoas and Thin Mints, which will return during the cookie season come January.
