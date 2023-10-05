These Girl Scout cookies are being discontinued

Share on email (opens in new window)

Girl Scouts announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 16, 2022. Photo: Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Let the mourning commence: The short-lived Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies are being discontinued.

The big picture: The widely sought-after cookie flavor, unveiled last year, sold out quickly after its release and led to a hugely marked-up resale market.

Yes, but: That wasn't enough to keep the flavor on the cookie market for a second year.

"While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties," a Girl Scouts spokesperson told TODAY.com.

The Raspberry Rally cookies were a part of a pilot online-only sales strategy as a "new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills," the spokesperson said.

Girl Scouts USA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Of note: Described as a sister to Thin Mints with a raspberry flavor, the delicious sweet was the Girl Scouts' first online exclusive cookie.

The bottom line: You'll be able to find comfort with the classics, like Samoas and Thin Mints, which will return during the cookie season come January.

