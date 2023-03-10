The Girl Scout cookies available in Richmond in 1958

Here's a look at the lineup of Girl Scout cookies available for sale in the Richmond area back in 1958.

Of note: It appears Thin Mints are the sole survivor.

What's happening: The historical cookie sale records are courtesy of VCU Libraries' special collections department, which recently made the archives of the Girl Scouts Commonwealth Council of Virginia available to researchers.

By the numbers: In 1958, a package of Thin Mints was selling for 40 cents in the Richmond area, which works out to about $4.13 in today's dollars.

That makes this year's price of $4 look a little better, especially considering a box then only had 24 cookies, compared to 36 today.

What they're saying: VCU's collection shows buyers have long been price conscious when it comes to Girl Scout cookies.