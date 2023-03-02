The newest Girl Scout cookie, the Raspberry Rally, is already sold out but is available on the resale market — for a hugely marked-up cost.

The big picture: The new cookie — described as a sister to Thin Mints with a raspberry flavor — was the first online exclusive cookie and sold for $5 a box, plus shipping.

This week on eBay, there are several auctions of the cookies selling for $20, $30 and as high as $79.99 for a single box with many having extra shipping fees.

A Girl Scouts of the USA spokesperson confirmed the cookies were sold out online and have been “extremely popular.”

Cookie season is still underway and in some parts of the country is just getting started. Sale dates vary.

The organization said in a statement to Axios they were "disappointed to see unauthorized resales" which deprive the Girl Scouts of "proceeds that fund critical programming."

Zoom out: Exclusivity and hard-to-find items sell big on online marketplaces whether it’s McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, Disney collectibles or just about anything with limited supplies.

