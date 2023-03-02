Skip to main content
39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Sold out Girl Scout cookies selling for huge mark up on eBay

Kelly Tyko

Photo: Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

The newest Girl Scout cookie, the Raspberry Rally, is already sold out but is available on the resale market — for a hugely marked-up cost.

The big picture: The new cookie — described as a sister to Thin Mints with a raspberry flavor — was the first online exclusive cookie and sold for $5 a box, plus shipping.

  • This week on eBay, there are several auctions of the cookies selling for $20, $30 and as high as $79.99 for a single box with many having extra shipping fees.
  • A Girl Scouts of the USA spokesperson confirmed the cookies were sold out online and have been “extremely popular.”
  • Cookie season is still underway and in some parts of the country is just getting started. Sale dates vary.
  • The organization said in a statement to Axios they were "disappointed to see unauthorized resales" which deprive the Girl Scouts of "proceeds that fund critical programming."

Zoom out: Exclusivity and hard-to-find items sell big on online marketplaces whether it’s McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, Disney collectibles or just about anything with limited supplies.

