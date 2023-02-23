2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Thin Mints top list of the Twin Cities region's most popular Girl Scout cookies

Data: Girl Scouts River Valleys; Chart: Axios Visuals
Thin Mints reigned supreme as the Twin Cities region's most popular Girl Scout cookie in 2022.

Driving the news: The annual cookie selling season is underway and runs through March 26. In addition to old favorites, this year's offerings include a new berry-chocolate cookie called Raspberry Rally.

The big picture: Girl Scouts River Valleys, which serves 18,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa, is one of the top councils for cookie sales nationwide.

  • They rank second among councils that use ABC Baker — one of two licensed Girl Scout cookie suppliers — despite being 12th in membership size.

State of sales: While Thin Mints account for one in four boxes sold across the region, Caramel deLites (known to some as Samoas) are more popular in some areas the council covers, a spokesperson told Axios.

