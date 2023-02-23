Data: Girl Scouts River Valleys; Chart: Axios Visuals

Thin Mints reigned supreme as the Twin Cities region's most popular Girl Scout cookie in 2022.

Driving the news: The annual cookie selling season is underway and runs through March 26. In addition to old favorites, this year's offerings include a new berry-chocolate cookie called Raspberry Rally.

The big picture: Girl Scouts River Valleys, which serves 18,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa, is one of the top councils for cookie sales nationwide.

They rank second among councils that use ABC Baker — one of two licensed Girl Scout cookie suppliers — despite being 12th in membership size.

State of sales: While Thin Mints account for one in four boxes sold across the region, Caramel deLites (known to some as Samoas) are more popular in some areas the council covers, a spokesperson told Axios.

🍪 Treat yo self via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder