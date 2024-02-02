Data: Federal Elections Commission. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Millions of dollars in political donations are already flowing into 2024 congressional races in the Twin Cities.

Why it matters: Campaigns are expensive. That makes fundraising figures a proxy for the strength of a candidate and the competitiveness of a race.

The big picture: Candidates in three contested districts in the Twin Cities metro area raised a collective $4.8 million in the final three months of 2023, reports filed this week with the Federal Elections Commission show.

State of play: Just one of the state's eight congressional seats — the suburban 2nd Congressional District, now represented by DFL Rep. Angie Craig — is expected to be seriously in play this year.

But a contested primary for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and a DFL battle over an open seat in the western suburbs are also attracting loads of cash.

By the numbers: Craig, who is running for a fourth term in the south metro swing district, raised nearly $800,000 during Q4 and ended the year with the biggest war chest of the metro-area candidates: $2.6 million.

On the GOP side, former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab outraised his rival for the Republican nomination. Teirab brought in $280,000 and ended the year with about $269,000 in the bank, compared to Tayler Rahm's $161,000 in contributions and ending balance of $75,000.

Meanwhile, Omar, who posted a record fundraising haul last quarter, has a cash advantage of more than $1 million over challengers in the Minneapolis-based 5th District.

Repeat DFL rival Don Samuels raised $347,000 and ended the year with a similar amount in the bank. A GOP candidate reported about $60,000 cash on hand.

And in the suburban 3rd District, DFL state Sen. Kelly Morrison outraised DFL opponent Ron Harris by a 4-to-1 margin.

She's got more than $300,000 in the bank for her campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who opted to run for president instead of seeking another House term. Harris has about $22,000, fueled by a personal loan.

Of note: Candidates who filed fundraising paperwork after Jan.1, such as Quentin Wittrock, a Republican who announced a bid for the 3rd last month, have yet to report any donations.

Reality check: In some contested primary races, the money won't matter if you can't land your party's endorsement.

In the 2nd District, for example, both Republican candidates have pledged to drop out if they can't secure the support of the grassroots GOP delegates later this spring.

Zoom in: It's not just federal races swimming in cash. State-level campaign committees reported raising seven figures to spend on legislative races that will determine whether the DFL retains control of the state House — and the trifecta.

The House DFL's committee raised $2 million in 2023, ending the year with $1.23 million. House Republicans took in $1.17 million and had $696,000 in the bank.

MPR News' Capitol View has the top lines from more state campaign accounts, including the funds for the Senate and Gov. Tim Walz.

What we're watching: While candidate fundraising matters, deep-pocketed donors can — and will — raise and spend even larger sums via independent political committees.