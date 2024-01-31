Travel rebound fuels 11% increase in passengers at MSP Airport
More than 34.7 million passengers traveled through Minneapolis-St. Paul International in 2023, an 11% in increase from 2022.
Why it matters: The data point is the latest sign that air travel is rebounding post pandemic.
But, but, but: The numbers, released on Wednesday by the Metropolitan Airports Commission, still lag the record 39.5 million passengers the airport saw in 2019.
Driving the increase: Rising demand for international travel was one factor. Nearly 3 million MSP passengers were international flyers, a 47% increase over 2022.
Between the lines: While takeoffs, landings and the number of direct destinations were up year-over-year, the use of larger aircraft also increased the number of seats available on planes departing from the airport on a typical day.
Of note: Delta continued its dominance, capturing 70% of passenger market share at MSP, a longtime hub for the airline.
What we're watching: Airlines plan to add more than a dozen new domestic and international routes this year, including the return of direct flights to Dublin.
- Those additions could boost business at the airport even more.
More coverage: Bookmark our MSP travel tips and dining guide.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.