More than 34.7 million passengers traveled through Minneapolis-St. Paul International in 2023, an 11% in increase from 2022.

Why it matters: The data point is the latest sign that air travel is rebounding post pandemic.

But, but, but: The numbers, released on Wednesday by the Metropolitan Airports Commission, still lag the record 39.5 million passengers the airport saw in 2019.

Driving the increase: Rising demand for international travel was one factor. Nearly 3 million MSP passengers were international flyers, a 47% increase over 2022.

Between the lines: While takeoffs, landings and the number of direct destinations were up year-over-year, the use of larger aircraft also increased the number of seats available on planes departing from the airport on a typical day.

Of note: Delta continued its dominance, capturing 70% of passenger market share at MSP, a longtime hub for the airline.

What we're watching: Airlines plan to add more than a dozen new domestic and international routes this year, including the return of direct flights to Dublin.

Those additions could boost business at the airport even more.

