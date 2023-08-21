2 hours ago - News

MSP Airport nearing pre-pandemic levels for travel

Nick Halter
Data: Metropolitan Airports Commission. Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Metropolitan Airports Commission. Chart: Axios Visuals

More people flew in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in June than in any month since 2019 — before the pandemic.

By the numbers: With 3.3 million passengers in June, MSP Airport reached nearly 16.6 million passengers in the first six months of the year, which is only about 10% below the first half of 2019.

What we're watching: With Delta Air Lines and Sun Country adding more service, we're keeping an eye on when the airport surpasses pre-pandemic traffic.

