2 hours ago - News
MSP Airport nearing pre-pandemic levels for travel
More people flew in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in June than in any month since 2019 — before the pandemic.
By the numbers: With 3.3 million passengers in June, MSP Airport reached nearly 16.6 million passengers in the first six months of the year, which is only about 10% below the first half of 2019.
What we're watching: With Delta Air Lines and Sun Country adding more service, we're keeping an eye on when the airport surpasses pre-pandemic traffic.
- After a massive spike in airfare costs last year, flight prices have been declining for four straight months, according to Thrifty Traveler.
