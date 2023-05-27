Even as travelers gripe about sky-high ticket prices, air travel — especially the international variety — is way up as we head into summer.

The big picture: With COVID-19 restrictions largely a thing of the past, travelers are itching to dust off their passports.

There's especially high demand for tickets to Japan, leading to higher ticket prices, says Clint Henderson, managing editor of travel site The Points Guy.

China, too, has opened back up — but airlines haven't yet restored their pre-pandemic service levels, meaning there's a shortage of available seats.

Plus, the U.S. dollar is currently weak against many other currencies, effectively hiking the cost of buying goods and services abroad.

"International travel has fully rebounded and then some," Henderson tells Axios.

By the numbers: U.S.-to-Europe tickets are averaging $1,300 round trip, per deal-spotting site Hopper — a 50% jump from last year.

Tickets to Asia, meanwhile, are up a staggering 70% compared to pre-pandemic figures, averaging nearly $2,000 round trip.

This'll be the most expensive Memorial Day weekend for international travel in at least a half-decade, Hopper says.

What they're saying: "While U.S. travelers are returning in droves to popular destinations including New York and Cancun, the biggest year-over-year increases are for longer-haul destinations including Auckland, Hong Kong and Osaka," per travel booking site Expedia's summer forecast.

Hopper says the top international destinations are London, Paris and Tokyo, plus "newly open Asian destinations," including South Korea and Shanghai.

Between the lines: Airlines are opting for bigger planes but fewer overall flights this summer amid an air traffic controller shortage and aircraft production issues.

United Airlines COO Toby Enqvist called this summer's travel season the airline's Super Bowl.

Yes, but: The rise of emerging low-cost airlines, such as Norway's Norse Atlantic Airways, is helping to suppress prices in the markets they serve, Henderson says.

Be smart: If you're looking for a (relatively) cheap international getaway from the U.S., Henderson recommends Southeast Asia — particularly Thailand and Indonesia — where your dollar goes further.

The dollar is also "insanely strong" against Turkey's lira right now, he adds. (The U.S. State Department, however, cautions against visiting regions close to or along the Syrian border.)

And domestic airfare is getting cheaper, with the average round-trip ticket at $273, per Hopper, down 26% from last year.

The bottom line: "Last summer was predominantly a domestic travel summer. This summer is all about international travel," Hopper's consumer travel expert Lindsay Schwimer tells Axios.