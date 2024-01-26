Welcome back to Burbs Bites, our occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Mendota Heights is a tweener suburb. Quiet and leafy, yet close to both downtowns. The addition of The Copperfield a couple of years ago near Highway 62 and Dodd Road has given the community a nice meeting spot.

What to expect: A breakfast-through-dinner joint with a fairly expansive menu of breakfast plates, sandwiches, and salads.

Most breakfast options are in the $12 to $15 range; sandwiches are $15 to $20; and dinner entrées are $17 to $25.

The vibe: The light and airy space had lots of energy. When I visited, it was a mix of business lunches, boozy brunches, and older folks sipping coffee.

A nod to the name, there are plenty of copper touches, including the bar top.

What I ordered: Visiting just after a streak of holiday gluttony, I decided to get the chicken, apple & pecan salad, which was drizzled in apple cider vinaigrette. Not a cheap salad at $17 but it was fantastic and had generous helpings of bacon and chicken.

The chicken, apple & pecan salad at The Copperfield. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

