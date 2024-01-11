On the 10th day of no daycare for the December holiday break, I was in desperate need of a new, toddler-friendly activity to burn off some energy.

State of play: A friend suggested we meet up with our 2 1/2-year-olds at MiniSota Play Cafe in Maple Grove and I was game.

What to expect: A basic coffee and smoothie bar paired with an indoor play area for young kids featuring everything from a pretend post office (located in the village of "Mini Grove") to a pint-sized ice cream truck.

On the day we visited, dozens of kids and parents roamed the play zone, with room and toys to spare.

What it costs: Admission, which includes two hours of play, is $13.00 for kids ages 1 to 9 and $6.50 for kids six months to 1. Smaller babies are free and adults pay $5 each.

Pro tip: The play area is a no-shoe zone and socks are required. Bring your own to avoid dropping an extra $3 on a pair.

What I ordered: An iced oat milk latte ($5.50). It was ready before I could slip on my socks, though others reported waiting longer for hot drinks and smoothies given the small barista staff.

Of note: Outside food isn't allowed, but the menu also serves kid-friendly drinks and snacks — think Goldfish crackers and fruit snacks.

Torey's son checks out the "salon" in "Mini Grove" and drives a police car through a "lake." Photos: Torey Van Oot/Axios

My thought bubble: This isn't the cheapest option for an outing — it cost me about $30 all in — but I love the concept.

Chatting over lattes while our kids explored and played in a child-proof space was much less stressful than going to a normal café with 2-year-olds. And the novelty was a hit with my son.

Plus: The space includes some tables just outside the play zone, and I noticed some parents of slightly older kids had brought a laptop, presumably to work. Genius!

