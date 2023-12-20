Brace yourself for busy airports and highways during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel period.

Driving the news: Thursday and Friday before Christmas will be the busiest travel days at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to a new forecast from officials.

MSP expects more than 36,000 passengers to move through on Friday. Airport officials project a similar bump in activity leading up to New Year's Day.

State of play: The forecast rounds off a year when the U.S. set travel records around the July Fourth and Thanksgiving holidays.

Overall, MSP is wrapping up a "strong year in travel," according to Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks, with passenger counts trending near 90% of their 2019 levels.

MSP set a post-pandemic daily travel record on Oct. 19, with more than 50,000 MEA-break travelers clearing security that day.

Zoom out: Nationwide, more travelers are likely to hit the road or the skies compared to last year. AAA recently forecasted that 115.2 million people will be driving or flying during the 10-day holiday travel period that begins Dec. 23 — a 2.2% increase from 2022 numbers.

"Airports are expected to be the busiest they've ever been over the Christmas and New Year's travel period," AAA said in a statement.

Be smart: If you're flying, be sure to bookmark our MSP tips and dining guide.

If you're boarding at Terminal 2, MSP lets you reserve a spot in the security line for free — though appointments are limited.

Zoom in: For people hopping on the road, prepare for a few days of "potentially bad traffic," according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights.

INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue listed the Twin Cities among the major metro areas that could see nearly double the typical delays over the holidays.

The company lists the biggest trouble spot in our region as I-94 West from Eau Claire to Minneapolis, where analysts expect congestion to peak at 10:15am on Dec. 28.

Flashback: Last year, flight delays and cancellations wreaked havoc on holiday travel with the major winter storm and the Southwest Airlines meltdown.