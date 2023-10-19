Seasoned MEA travelers share advice on where to go

Nearly 50,000 people will depart Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday as parents capitalize on MEA weekend.

Some of them know exactly what they're doing.

We asked Axios readers for their best tips on where to go when their kids are off from school for two days every mid-October.

Book early: Heather B. has taken her family to Orlando, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles. Her suggestion: books flights in July.

Don't forget about the pets: Dog hotels fill up quickly. Addison S. books a spot four to six months in advance.

Derik F. takes the entire week off to avoid the big airport crowds on Wednesday and Thursday. He says it's a good time to go to Disney World because crowds are lighter in October (MEA is just a Minnesota thing).

Yes, but: Not everyone is keen on flying. Jodi U. said flight prices tend to spike that weekend, so her family has instead chosen road trips to Itasca and the North Shore. She's planning to use longer breaks in winter and spring to escape to warm weather destinations.

Windy City getaway: Several readers suggested Chicago, either by plane or car. Don N.'s family has hit the museums, planetarium, and shopping venues, and once caught a Notre Dame football game in nearby South Bend.

Allison K. recommends the Driftless region for a fall color getaway. Lanesboro, Winona, Spring Grove, La Crosse, and Decorah, Iowa are gorgeous and within three hours drive, she said.

The Dells: The Wisconsin Dells is a favorite of Minnesota parents. David P. says it's a quick car ride and there are plenty of indoor water parks that keep you warm in October.

College visits: The long weekend is a great time to take a high school student on college visits. "Lots of Minnesota schools host special admissions events on Thursday and Friday," reader Sue J. points out.