Wednesday's plummeting temperatures are a good reminder that fall is right around the corner and that means it's almost time for leaf peeping.

Why it matters: Fall has been delightful the last few years, with comfortable temperatures stretching into Halloween. A blazing tree canopy is a big reason so many of us are autumn lovers.

What they're saying: A third consecutive year of drought could mean another autumn with strong color, Erin Buchholz, plant health specialist at the Minnesota Arboretum, told Axios.

"It has been widely accepted in the horticultural landscape community that during drought years, you're going to get really brilliant fall colors."

What to watch: You can expect to start seeing colors turn in the next week or two, Buchholz said.

Yes, but: How long they last depends on how early we get frost or freeze, as well as extreme weather.

"If we get a short color season, it usually has to do with localized weather events like a storm or extreme wind gusts," Bucholz said. "Once you hit that peak fall color, if you get a 35-mile-an-hour wind gust or sustained winds above 20 miles per hour, the leaves are pretty much going to be gone."

Zoom out: Using historical weather reports, tree species info, and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.