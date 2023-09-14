Updated COVID-19 vaccines set to come to Minnesota
Updated COVID-19 vaccines meant to target more recent strains of the virus will soon hit arms in Minnesota.
Driving the news: A new CDC recommendation that updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna be given to anyone ages 6 months and older clears the way for reformulated shots to be available later this week.
Why it matters: Amid a months-long uptick in cases, the Biden administration is facing pressure to make the updated vaccines available to help stave off a repeat of last year's "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.
What we're watching: It's unclear how many residents will actually seek out the new shots. Demand has waned since early in the pandemic, with just 30% of Minnesotans considered "up to date" on their COVID-19 vaccinations as of the end of July, per the CDC.
- As the chart above shows, the share drops for younger age cohorts.
Between the lines: Even if they haven't had the most recent shots, most people have some level of immunity via exposure to infection or earlier versions of the vaccines.
- Many public health experts still suggest getting the new shot to boost protection against more serious illness heading into the fall.
Of note: While most health insurance plans cover recommended vaccines at no cost, the federal government no longer guarantees that the shots will be free.
- The Minnesota Department of Health recommends checking with health insurers before scheduling an appointment to avoid a surprise bill.
Be smart: People without health insurance who are looking for a free or low-cost option can contact a Community Health Center, visit Vaccines.gov, or call MDH's COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-431-2053.
