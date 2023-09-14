Data: CDC. Chart: Axios Visuals

Updated COVID-19 vaccines meant to target more recent strains of the virus will soon hit arms in Minnesota.

Driving the news: A new CDC recommendation that updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna be given to anyone ages 6 months and older clears the way for reformulated shots to be available later this week.

Why it matters: Amid a months-long uptick in cases, the Biden administration is facing pressure to make the updated vaccines available to help stave off a repeat of last year's "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

What we're watching: It's unclear how many residents will actually seek out the new shots. Demand has waned since early in the pandemic, with just 30% of Minnesotans considered "up to date" on their COVID-19 vaccinations as of the end of July, per the CDC.

As the chart above shows, the share drops for younger age cohorts.

Between the lines: Even if they haven't had the most recent shots, most people have some level of immunity via exposure to infection or earlier versions of the vaccines.

Many public health experts still suggest getting the new shot to boost protection against more serious illness heading into the fall.

Of note: While most health insurance plans cover recommended vaccines at no cost, the federal government no longer guarantees that the shots will be free.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends checking with health insurers before scheduling an appointment to avoid a surprise bill.

Be smart: People without health insurance who are looking for a free or low-cost option can contact a Community Health Center, visit Vaccines.gov, or call MDH's COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-431-2053.