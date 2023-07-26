Mini golf is taking over the Twin Cities, starting with the late July opening of the adults-only chain The Puttery in downtown Minneapolis.

Driving the news: It's the first of several planned putt-putt courses geared toward adults. The founders of Topgolf are opening two locations of their boozy chain Puttshack in North Loop and Edina's Southdale Center in 2024.

Plus: Local institutions are also joining the trend — the Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday it is adding a themed course this year by the creators of Can Can Wonderland.

Zoom in: Uptown Collab has closed indefinitely, but putt-putt fans of all ages can check out these three courses:

Skyline Mini Golf: Putt across the Walker Art Center's rooftop at the seasonal 10-hole golf course open through Oct. 1. Reservations are recommended.

Can Can Wonderland: The 18-hole course, which starts with a mini Ferris wheel and ends with a golden toilet, is the centerpiece of the popular all-ages arcade in St Paul.

Big Stone Mini Golf: People can enjoy a round at this popular 14-hole course in Minnetrista and explore the attached sculpture garden and animal farm after the game.