Uptown Collab, the entertainment complex formerly known as Arts + Rec inside Seven Points mall, has closed indefinitely as owners rethink its future, a spokesperson told Axios Friday.

Why it matters: The combination mini golf course, restaurant, bar and music venue, which launched its first phase in August 2022, was lauded as a major step in Uptown’s return as an entertainment destination following a mass exodus of longtime area businesses.

What they're saying: The closure is part of a redevelopment plan and relaunch for the space, the spokesperson said, but declined to share details or a timeline.

A now-deleted social media post from earlier this month said the space was temporarily shutting down due to issues with its rooftop elevator.

Between the lines: This is the second closure and rebranding for the complex in under a year. It temporarily shut down in April for to rebrand into Uptown Collab.