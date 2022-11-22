The intersection of Hennepin Ave and Lake Street in 2005. Photo: Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The closures of Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar and Amore Uptown last week, and the upcoming final day of Stella's Fish Cafe mark the end of an era for a generation of Twin Cities diners.

Catch up quick: Over the past three years Uptown has also lost Chino Latino and Uptown Theater, as well as Apple, Kitchen Window, Urban Outfitters, CB2 and H&M.

What they're saying: "We can all imagine that it has something to do with the business [and] safety climate,” says David Frank, executive director of the Uptown Association. “It's about to be winter, so people are maybe going out to restaurants less.”

State of play: Several Uptown businesses closed during the pandemic's early days as restrictions and health concerns kept people home.

But crime has also spiked in the neighborhoods around Uptown over the past three years. Assault in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood is up 33% in 2022 compared to 2019, and up 62% in South Uptown, according to city data.

What’s next: Frank said the Uptown Association is pursuing a "safety zone" space in a commercial building that will monitor security cameras to direct law enforcement and serve as an outpost for officers.

Flashback: In September, the city of Minneapolis, announced a new "Operation Endeavor" to fight crime, saying it would use data to focus on places where police are needed most.

"We are doing our best to schedule an appointment with the new [police] chief and the new [public safety] commissioner to say it seems like we're a place that could use some additional resources, also," Frank says.

The intrigue: Anytime a business closes near Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street, social media will buzz about how Uptown is dead.

That phrase means different things to different people.

A previous generation said Uptown died when the beloved Uptown Bar closed in 2009 and was replaced by an Apple store, symbolic of a culture shift in the area.

Some saw its death 10 to 15 years ago when a construction boom littered the skyline with upscale apartments.

Others point to the loss of restaurants like Figlio in 2009, and Lucia's in 2017.

Yes, but: Uptown has always gone through changes, and even today there’s some good news mixed in with all the vacant storefronts.

Uptown Theater is being converted to a concert venue.

Seven Points Uptown is now home to Arts & Rec, a mini golf course, bar, theater and restaurant. The developers eventually plan to build apartments to the south.

James Beard winner Ann Kim opened Sooki & Mimi last year.

Restaurateur Kim Bartmann has taken over Amore and will open a new Italian restaurant.

Plus, popular bookstore Magers & Quinn remains.

The bottom line: Uptown may not be dead, but it has lost its place as the dining and entertainment destination.