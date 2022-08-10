58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Trendy mini golf bar opening in Minneapolis

The Puttery in Charlotte, N.C. Photo: Drive Shack

The Puttery, an entertainment venue that pairs mini golf with drinks and food, announced it will open in downtown Minneapolis.

Details: The 20,000-square-foot venue will open at 270 Hennepin Ave. — an apartment building across the street from the new Four Seasons Hotel.

  • It will have three themed putting courses.
  • No opening date was announced.

Flashback: The Puttery is the mini-golf concept by Dallas-based Drive Shack. Drive Shack is a competitor to Topgolf and had once planned a Bloomington driving range/bar/restaurant, but cancelled that project.

What to expect: Our friends at Axios Charlotte did a fun team-building outing at their local Puttery and wrote about the experience.

