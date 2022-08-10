Trendy mini golf bar opening in Minneapolis

The Puttery, an entertainment venue that pairs mini golf with drinks and food, announced it will open in downtown Minneapolis.

Details: The 20,000-square-foot venue will open at 270 Hennepin Ave. — an apartment building across the street from the new Four Seasons Hotel.

It will have three themed putting courses.

No opening date was announced.

Flashback: The Puttery is the mini-golf concept by Dallas-based Drive Shack. Drive Shack is a competitor to Topgolf and had once planned a Bloomington driving range/bar/restaurant, but cancelled that project.

