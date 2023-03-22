Puttshack, a boozy mini golf chain, is coming to the North Loop in late 2024.

Details: The company behind the concept announced yesterday it signed a lease for 20,000 square feet on the main floor of an under-construction apartment development at 246 7th Avenue N. (behind Freehouse).

State of play: Puttshack, created by the founders of Topgolf, is already open in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis.

What they're saying: Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo reviewed his city’s Puttshack, saying it "combines the upscale feel of a moody cocktail lounge with the nostalgia of a middle-school birthday party."