New boozy mini golf spot Puttshack opens in Miami
Mini golf gets a modern makeover in a high-tech golf pub that just opened in Brickell.
What's happening: Puttshack, which opened this week at Brickell City Centre, combines the novelty fun of mini golf with crafted cocktails and ball-tracking technology so players don't have to keep score on notepads.
If that sounds a little like TopGolf to you, well, you're half-right.
- The creators of TopGolf, Steven and Dave Jolliffe, partnered with novelty-game entrepreneur Adam Breeden to launch Puttshack.
- The chain started in England and has opened locations in Chicago, Boston and Atlanta.
What to expect: Live DJ sets, creative holes (like a beer-pong shot) and tables at all nine holes to place your drinks as you make your way through the course.
- It's family-friendly during the day, but entry is 21+ after 8pm. It costs $18 to play ($10 for ages 12 and down).
- Games last about 30 minutes.
Drinks and bites: After you play, grab a table and a drink inside or on the outdoor terrace.
- Enjoy food offerings ranging from wood-fired Thai octopus ($19) to "Miami Tailpipe" spring rolls stuffed with smoked chimichurri pork, ham, cheese, black beans and grilled pineapple ($14). Beers start at $6, cocktails at $13.
If you go: Puttshack, at 701 S Miami Ave, is open 11am to midnight Sunday to Wednesday. Closes at 1am Thursday to Saturday.
- Book online to reserve your place.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.