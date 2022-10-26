New boozy mini golf spot Puttshack opens in Miami

Mini golf gets a modern makeover in a high-tech golf pub that just opened in Brickell.

What's happening: Puttshack, which opened this week at Brickell City Centre, combines the novelty fun of mini golf with crafted cocktails and ball-tracking technology so players don't have to keep score on notepads.

If that sounds a little like TopGolf to you, well, you're half-right.

The creators of TopGolf, Steven and Dave Jolliffe, partnered with novelty-game entrepreneur Adam Breeden to launch Puttshack.

The chain started in England and has opened locations in Chicago, Boston and Atlanta.

What to expect: Live DJ sets, creative holes (like a beer-pong shot) and tables at all nine holes to place your drinks as you make your way through the course.

It's family-friendly during the day, but entry is 21+ after 8pm. It costs $18 to play ($10 for ages 12 and down).

Games last about 30 minutes.

Drinks and bites: After you play, grab a table and a drink inside or on the outdoor terrace.

Enjoy food offerings ranging from wood-fired Thai octopus ($19) to "Miami Tailpipe" spring rolls stuffed with smoked chimichurri pork, ham, cheese, black beans and grilled pineapple ($14). Beers start at $6, cocktails at $13.

If you go: Puttshack, at 701 S Miami Ave, is open 11am to midnight Sunday to Wednesday. Closes at 1am Thursday to Saturday.