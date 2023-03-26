7 ways to make your spring awesome in the Twin Cities
It may not feel like it right now, but spring is technically here.
Why it matters: You've probably forgotten what beautiful weather and warm temperatures feel like. Can we just stop with this whole snow thing?
- To get you prepped for the spring season, here's a look at what to do as the weather warms.
1. 💐 See the flowers
The Arboretum has 1,200 acres of gardens, plant collections and trails to see. There are also a number of events — from a pancake breakfast to a full pink moon hike — to participate in this spring.
- Axios' Audrey Kennedy recommends visiting Art In Bloom, a free exhibit April 27-30. Local florists create arrangements inspired by pieces in Minneapolis Institute of Art's collection.
- There's a free guided tour and plenty of family-friendly activities, like creating a fresh flower art project that you get to take home.
Of note: The Como Conservatory's spring flower show debuted Saturday. It's free and open daily through April 30.
2.🍹 Grab some grub
Enjoy the warming weather at these local outdoor spots.
🏖 For the view: Spring Park's Back Channel Brewing offers a beachy, open-air vibe on the shore of Lake Minnetonka.
🎶 For live music: Aster Cafe offers a variety of live music, like jazz Sunday brunches, on the courtyard patio.
🐶For the whole family: The eclectic Saint Paul Brewing, built in the historic Hamm's Brewery, has a spacious dog-friendly patio and outdoor pizza oven.
🍹 For drinks: Hai Hai's tropical craft cocktails are best served outside.
Here are some of our favorite places to eat this spring:
- 🍳 Brunch: Kalsada
- 🍽️ Fine dining: Mara
- ☕ Coffee: Disco Death Records
- 🍩 Sweets: Soga Mochi Donuts
Find more of Audrey's recommendations.
3. ⚾ Cheer for your teams
The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field on April 6 to play the Houston Astros in their home opener.
⚽ Minnesota United FC plays all summer at Allianz Field.
⚾ St. Paul Saints kick off their home season at CHS Field on April 4.
- While you're there, check out the new foods like Bloody Mary burgers and baseball-themed cocktails.
4. 🎨 Go on an art crawl
Dozens of private Twin Cities artist lofts, studios and galleries will open for the public to explore during this spring's art crawls.
- The IMS Art Crawl in Minneapolis May 3-4 hosts more than 20 artists, with live performances and plenty of art for sale during the back-to-back evenings.
- The Saint Paul Art Crawl — the nation's longest-running art crawl — spans 21 venues over four weekends in April and May.
5. ☀️ Get outside
Many of our favorite walking trails are open for the season, or take your dog to one of the local off-leash parks. You can walk those trails with or without snow.
- There are also plenty of local bike routes to explore, including one with skyline views of both Minneapolis and St. Paul.
6. 🥑 Stroll at a farmers market
Hmongtown Marketplace is an indoor/outdoor Asian market that has items available year-round. The outdoor market runs June to October.
The downtown St. Paul Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 9am-1pm; the outdoor market is now heated on colder days.
Minneapolis Farmers Market— one of the largest markets in the state — will reopen its outdoor venue for three weekends in April, kicking off on April 1.
Yes, but: Don't expect to see much variety in the produce selection until June.
7. 🦁 Visit the zoo
Turn it up at the zoo with Zoo After Hours, a recurring ages 18+ night for zoo fans looking for a kids-free experience.
- Beer, wine and zoo-themed cocktails are available for purchase.
