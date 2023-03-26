7 ways to make your spring awesome in the Twin Cities

It may not feel like it right now, but spring is technically here.

Why it matters: You've probably forgotten what beautiful weather and warm temperatures feel like. Can we just stop with this whole snow thing?

To get you prepped for the spring season, here's a look at what to do as the weather warms.

1. 💐 See the flowers

"Art in Bloom" at Minneapolis Institute of Arts showcases local florists' art-inspired creations. Photo: Courtesy of Minneapolis Institute of Arts

The Arboretum has 1,200 acres of gardens, plant collections and trails to see. There are also a number of events — from a pancake breakfast to a full pink moon hike — to participate in this spring.

Axios' Audrey Kennedy recommends visiting Art In Bloom, a free exhibit April 27-30. Local florists create arrangements inspired by pieces in Minneapolis Institute of Art's collection.

There's a free guided tour and plenty of family-friendly activities, like creating a fresh flower art project that you get to take home.

Of note: The Como Conservatory's spring flower show debuted Saturday. It's free and open daily through April 30.

2.🍹 Grab some grub

St. Paul Brewing is built on the remains of the historic Hamm's Brewery. Photo: Courtesy of St. Paul Brewing

Enjoy the warming weather at these local outdoor spots.

🏖 For the view: Spring Park's Back Channel Brewing offers a beachy, open-air vibe on the shore of Lake Minnetonka.

🎶 For live music: Aster Cafe offers a variety of live music, like jazz Sunday brunches, on the courtyard patio.

🐶For the whole family: The eclectic Saint Paul Brewing, built in the historic Hamm's Brewery, has a spacious dog-friendly patio and outdoor pizza oven.

🍹 For drinks: Hai Hai's tropical craft cocktails are best served outside.

Here are some of our favorite places to eat this spring:

Find more of Audrey's recommendations.

3. ⚾ Cheer for your teams

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field on April 6 to play the Houston Astros in their home opener.

⚽ Minnesota United FC plays all summer at Allianz Field.

⚾ St. Paul Saints kick off their home season at CHS Field on April 4.

While you're there, check out the new foods like Bloody Mary burgers and baseball-themed cocktails.

4. 🎨 Go on an art crawl

Members Sendero Flamenco & Studio Sendero dance during the St. Paul Art Crawl 2017. Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Dozens of private Twin Cities artist lofts, studios and galleries will open for the public to explore during this spring's art crawls.

The IMS Art Crawl in Minneapolis May 3-4 hosts more than 20 artists, with live performances and plenty of art for sale during the back-to-back evenings.

The Saint Paul Art Crawl — the nation's longest-running art crawl — spans 21 venues over four weekends in April and May.

5. ☀️ Get outside

Torey’s dog Kirby (in the water) and his friend Gus hang out off-leash at Minnehaha. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Many of our favorite walking trails are open for the season, or take your dog to one of the local off-leash parks. You can walk those trails with or without snow.

6. 🥑 Stroll at a farmers market

Browse Minnesota-grown produce at the Mill City Farmers Market this year. Photo: Courtesy of Mill City Farmers Market

Hmongtown Marketplace is an indoor/outdoor Asian market that has items available year-round. The outdoor market runs June to October.

The downtown St. Paul Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 9am-1pm; the outdoor market is now heated on colder days.

Minneapolis Farmers Market— one of the largest markets in the state — will reopen its outdoor venue for three weekends in April, kicking off on April 1.

Yes, but: Don't expect to see much variety in the produce selection until June.

7. 🦁 Visit the zoo

Discovery Bay was open during the recent "Zoo After Hours" event. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Turn it up at the zoo with Zoo After Hours, a recurring ages 18+ night for zoo fans looking for a kids-free experience.