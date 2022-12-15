The thumbnails of our top Instagram Reels. Photos and screenshots: Audrey Kennedy/Axios.

👋 Audrey here! As 2022 winds down, I wanted to take a look back at some of our most popular posts on the Axios Twin Cities Instagram.

For those not on Instagram, a Reel is a short edited video, typically with background music or voiceover.

Tour of buzzy restaurant + Instagrammable retro decor = over 200,000 views. This Reel of St. Paul's 1960s-themed supper club was our most successful post ever.

The November gloom worked in my favor for this Reel. The Northeast Minneapolis distillery is warm, inviting and has over 400 plants. Maybe the more than 120,000 people who viewed this video wanted an escape from the cold.

This Uptown entertainment complex was made for Instagram. Its unique mini golf course will have you putting through a human car wash and dodging an alien spaceship. 25,000 people watched this golf adventure.

🏆 Honorable mention: We gave a follower and a guest a free trip to our What's Next Summit in Washington, D.C.

📸 1 request to go: We're so close to 10,000 followers. Tell your friends to check us out!