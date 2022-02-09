5 cool Valentine's Day dates in the Twin Cities
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Take a food tour of a food hall
Options include:
2. Go snow tubing at Wirth Park
Nothing says love like racing your date down a mountain in a tube. A two-hour session is $17 per person.
- Best for: Those looking for a little adventure.
- Book here.
3. Play tourist at Minneapolis Institute of Art
Spend the day strolling through exhibits and taking in the art with your valentine.
- Best for: Artsy folks.
- Admission is free. View museum happenings and special exhibits here.
4. Dine at a romantic restaurant
The dinner date is classic for a reason. Thankfully we already have a guide to the most romantic spots in the area.
5. Enjoy a whisky tasting at Brother Justus Whiskey Co.
Cozy up by a fire pit or fireplace with a whisky flight in hand.
- Best for: Whisky lovers.
- Make a reservation for Friday here. They also have room for walk-ins.
