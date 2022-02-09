1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 cool Valentine's Day dates in the Twin Cities

Brianna Crane
Illustration of a heart with an arrow through it. The tip of the arrow is the Axios A logo.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Take a food tour of a food hall

Options include:

2. Go snow tubing at Wirth Park

Nothing says love like racing your date down a mountain in a tube. A two-hour session is $17 per person.

  • Best for: Those looking for a little adventure.
  • Book here.

3. Play tourist at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Spend the day strolling through exhibits and taking in the art with your valentine.

  • Best for: Artsy folks.
  • Admission is free. View museum happenings and special exhibits here.

4. Dine at a romantic restaurant

The dinner date is classic for a reason. Thankfully we already have a guide to the most romantic spots in the area.

5. Enjoy a whisky tasting at Brother Justus Whiskey Co.

Cozy up by a fire pit or fireplace with a whisky flight in hand.

  • Best for: Whisky lovers.
  • Make a reservation for Friday here. They also have room for walk-ins.
