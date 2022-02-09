5 cool Valentine's Day dates in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Take a food tour of a food hall

Options include:

2. Go snow tubing at Wirth Park

Nothing says love like racing your date down a mountain in a tube. A two-hour session is $17 per person.

Best for: Those looking for a little adventure.

Book here.

3. Play tourist at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Spend the day strolling through exhibits and taking in the art with your valentine.

Best for: Artsy folks.

Admission is free. View museum happenings and special exhibits here.

4. Dine at a romantic restaurant

The dinner date is classic for a reason. Thankfully we already have a guide to the most romantic spots in the area.

5. Enjoy a whisky tasting at Brother Justus Whiskey Co.

Cozy up by a fire pit or fireplace with a whisky flight in hand.