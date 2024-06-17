Jun 17, 2024 - News

Rays stadium plan inches forward after St. Pete City Council vote

A rendering of the Rays' new stadium.

Photo: Courtesy of Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays

St. Pete City Council members last week gave an initial blessing to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium redevelopment plan.

Why it matters: The preliminary approval at Thursday's Council meeting signals where members stand before the next votes which are scheduled for July 11, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • The deal is also subject to approval by Pinellas County commissioners. Those votes haven't been scheduled yet, a county spokesperson told Axios on Friday.

State of play: Council members voted 5-3 to approve a development agreement for a new stadium and mixed-use project that will make up the Historic Gas Plant District — a nod to the predominantly Black neighborhood that was razed to build Tropicana Field.

  • Voting no were council members Richie Floyd, John Muhammad and Lisset Hanewicz.

Friction point: Hanewicz and several residents who spoke during the meeting complained the process was being rushed.

  • "It is not the right thing to do to any of us … to put these deadlines in time frames that honestly, based on the information we have, seem really unrealistic," Hanewicz said, per WUSF.

The other side: "It's very important to get [Rays' development partner] Hines started in the permitting process," city administrator Rob Gerdes said, per the Times.

