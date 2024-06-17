Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Courtesy of Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays

St. Pete City Council members last week gave an initial blessing to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium redevelopment plan. Why it matters: The preliminary approval at Thursday's Council meeting signals where members stand before the next votes which are scheduled for July 11, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The deal is also subject to approval by Pinellas County commissioners. Those votes haven't been scheduled yet, a county spokesperson told Axios on Friday.

State of play: Council members voted 5-3 to approve a development agreement for a new stadium and mixed-use project that will make up the Historic Gas Plant District — a nod to the predominantly Black neighborhood that was razed to build Tropicana Field.

Voting no were council members Richie Floyd, John Muhammad and Lisset Hanewicz.

Friction point: Hanewicz and several residents who spoke during the meeting complained the process was being rushed.

"It is not the right thing to do to any of us … to put these deadlines in time frames that honestly, based on the information we have, seem really unrealistic," Hanewicz said, per WUSF.

The other side: "It's very important to get [Rays' development partner] Hines started in the permitting process," city administrator Rob Gerdes said, per the Times.