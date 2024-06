Trader Joe's latest trending product has come just in time for beach season. The chain's new mini-insulated tote bags selling for $3.99 each are expected to sell out fast.

Why it matters: The 1.5-gallon bags, available in two colors, are already showing up on the resale market for marked-up prices.

The magenta and teal bags were selling for as much as $99 on eBay Tuesday morning.

The big picture: The bags became available at Trader Joe's stores Tuesday.

Some stores started selling them a couple days early, according to social media posts.

The bags have a zipper top and are "perfectly sized for everyday use" and can be used as a lunchbox, the retailer said.

Zoom in: The Trader Joe's store on Tampa's Swann Avenue received a new shipment last night after selling out within 30 minutes, an employee said.

"Each store gets to decide" on purchase limits, the company told Axios. The limit at the Swann Avenue location is four bags per shopper.

Flashback: In March, Trader Joe's mini canvas totes "sold more quickly than we anticipated" at $2.99 each before the retailer promoted them.