Tampa Bay is a great place to be in June. The big picture: Along with St. Pete Pride, Florida's largest Pride celebration, we're home to gay bars, LGBTQ-owned businesses and a thriving drag scene. That means there are tons of ways to celebrate Pride Month.

🏅 Shuffleboard for a cause at Shuffle with Pride, benefiting PFLAG Safety Harbor. 7-10pm June 7, St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, $10 for non-members

🪩 Tip a local drag queen at Water Street Tampa's National Pride Celebration. Pre-party and drag shows 5:30-7:30pm and silent disco 7-10pm June 7, Water Street Tampa

💃 Catch performances, vendors and family-focused activities at St. Pete Pride Youth and Family Day. 10am-2pm June 8, North Straub Park

🎨 Immerse yourself in Pride-centered work by local artists at Pridentify. 5-9pm June 8, Tully Levine Gallery at ArtsXchange

💃 Celebrate Latin Pride at St. Pete Pride's Latin Night, "Rhythms of Pride." 7pm-10pm June 13, the Wet Spot

🕺 Get your groove on and paint your face rainbow colors at The Market at Water Street Tampa Pride Celebration. 10am-2pm June 16, Water Street Tampa

🌈 Check out art, music and panel discussions at the Shades of Pride Juneteenth Celebration, intended to showcase the "Black and brown experience" within the LGBTQ+ community. 5:30pm-3am June 14 and 1pm-3am June 15, The Factory

📣 Cheer on floats, catch goodies and take in beautiful waterfront views with thousands of your closest friends at the St. Pete Pride Parade. 6pm June 22, Bayshore Drive

🛍️ Shop local vendors, dance it out with street performers and enjoy Central Avenue sans cars at the St. Pete Pride Grand Central Street Fair. 12-5pm June 23, 2000-3100 blocks of Central Avenue