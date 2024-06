Share on email (opens in new window)

Before Florida had air-conditioning, architects had to get creative to design homes that beat the heat. Enter the mid-century "Vision-Aire" home, designed to maximize air flow from Tampa Bay breezes.

Why it matters: Only 13 of the homes were built — and one just hit the market.

The big picture: Better known as "bird cage" houses because of their unique design, the homes are clustered in Pinellas Point.

They were built facing southeast to capture bay breezes with lots of outdoor space, wide overhangs for shade and jalousie windows for ventilation, per the Tampa Bay Times.

What they're saying: "Don't fight Florida's climate!" read an old sales brochure, per the Times. "Take the good things Florida offers."

Zoom in: The 1,400-square-foot home for sale at 711 Pinellas Point Drive S has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 600 square feet of screened-porch space, split between two levels. It's priced at $800,000.

It was built in 1954 and designed by architect Glenn Q. Johnson, who drew from his experience stationed in the Philippines during World War II, according to the listing.

And yes, it does have air conditioning. Per the listing, the HVAC was updated in 2019.

The "bird cage" effect. Photo: Courtesy of Tony Sica, Sica Media

Photo: Courtesy of Tony Sica, Sica Media