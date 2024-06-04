Putting on "Falsettos" felt like destiny for JL Rey and Jonathan Van Dyke. Flashback: In the '90s, before he came out, Van Dyke would secretly check the soundtrack CD out of the library. Around the same time, Rey wept hearing the musical's "What More Can I Say" — a song about a love story doomed by AIDS.

State of musical: Rey wept again last week, directing Van Dyke's performance of the song in rehearsals of Stageworks Theatre's production.

Why it matters: Rey and Van Dyke will never forget living through the AIDS epidemic. But the Tampa production may be the first time some young viewers learn about AIDS.

Gen Z is the most diverse and most out LGBTQ generation in history — and the least knowledgeable on the epidemic, according to GLAAD.

By the numbers: Of those born between 1997-2012, 24% are either unaware of HIV/AIDS or don't know much about it, according to the LGBTQ advocacy non-profit.

What they're saying: "It's a real gift for us to be able to present this to a community that maybe didn't know about AIDS," Rey told Axios. "We would hope that 'Falsettos' would be something that will touch them, and they'll remember."

Yes, but: "The play isn't about AIDS," he adds. "AIDS happens to these people and we see how much they love each other."

If you go: The show previews Thursday and opens Friday, running through June 23.