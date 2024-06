๐Ÿšจ St. Pete Police are looking for the second person who defaced the Pride rainbow crosswalk. (WFLA)

๐Ÿš” Police in Tampa and Hillsborough County cracked down on drunk driving and boating over Memorial Day weekend, pulling over hundreds and arresting dozens of drivers. (Tampa Bay Times)

๐Ÿฅ“ Bacon Bitch, a controversial downtown St. Pete restaurant, closed after four years. (Creative Loafing)