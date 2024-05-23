Gates open at 2:30pm and the festival runs 4-10pm Saturday and Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa. Tickets start at $90.
🚤 Aquapalooza: Anchor your boat, kayak, paddleboard or whatever gets you to the biggest sandbar party of the year, with live music played at MarineMax.
10am-4pm Sunday at New Pass Sandbar. Free!
👑 Mx. St. Pete Pride Pageant: Celebrate the talent of St. Pete's LGBTQ community with special guest judge, Alyssa Edwards of "Ru Paul's Drag Race."
5pm Sunday at the Palladium Theater. $20-50.
🏝️ Memorial Day Sunset Cleanup: Join Adopt a Beach Treasure Island in keeping the shore clean and enjoying a beautiful sunset. Parking passes and supplies will be provided. Bring a reusable water bottle to fill up at the pavilion.
6:30-8pm Monday at Treasure Island Beach Access. Free!