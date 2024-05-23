Share on email (opens in new window)

🎺 Angelus Music Festival & Food Truck Rally: The Black Honkeys headline the music festival MC'd by Fox 13's Charley Belcher. Food trucks will serve BBQ, burgers, Hawaiian shaved ice, lobster and more. Noon-9:30pm Saturday at The Angelus in Hudson. $10-50, with proceeds benefiting the program's group homes for disabled people.

🎻 Uptown Music and Arts Festival: A contemporary jazz and arts festival supporting community programs.

Gates open at 2:30pm and the festival runs 4-10pm Saturday and Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa. Tickets start at $90.

🚤 Aquapalooza: Anchor your boat, kayak, paddleboard or whatever gets you to the biggest sandbar party of the year, with live music played at MarineMax.

10am-4pm Sunday at New Pass Sandbar. Free!

👑 Mx. St. Pete Pride Pageant: Celebrate the talent of St. Pete's LGBTQ community with special guest judge, Alyssa Edwards of "Ru Paul's Drag Race."

5pm Sunday at the Palladium Theater. $20-50.

🏝️ Memorial Day Sunset Cleanup: Join Adopt a Beach Treasure Island in keeping the shore clean and enjoying a beautiful sunset. Parking passes and supplies will be provided. Bring a reusable water bottle to fill up at the pavilion.