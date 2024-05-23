Tampa Bay's downtowns have changed dramatically over the last two decades. Why it matters: Downtowns are the "spiritual core" of a city, driving the local economy and drawing visitors, new residents and national recognition.

State of play: St. Petersburg has gone from "God's waiting room" to an arts and culture mecca with national acclaim.

Tampa, once a "ghost town," has experienced a billion-dollar makeover, most notably with Jeff Vinik's Water Street.

Yes, but: While both our downtowns have a lot to offer, we're turning to you, readers, to decide: Who has it better?

📣 Kathryn's take: A college internship at the Tampa Bay Times brought me to St. Pete for the first time. I remember walking from the downtown newsroom to Vinoy Park, passing colorful murals and edgy breweries and thinking to myself, "I didn't know Florida could be this."

That was a decade ago. So many new restaurants, boutiques and museums have popped up since, downtown and in the neighboring Edge and Grand Central districts. A world-class pier has joined the gem of a waterfront.

Its biggest advantage over Tampa is walkability and how easy it is to get around with Central Avenue as the north star. Tampa city planners: What is the point of having a grid system if you're not going to number the streets?

Just recently, I made the grave mistake of walking from a restaurant in the downtown core to a nightclub in Water Street. It was a half-mile of empty parking lots and confusing streets. St. Pete could never.

🙄 Yacob's take: I don't need 160 words to pitch Downtown Tampa. Here's 30.

We doubled our downtown footprint and have the region's lone five-star hotel, Michelin-star restaurants, and our reader-favorite Riverwalk. Speaking of empty parking lots, Kathryn, Downtown St. Pete could use some.

Have an idea for Tampa and St. Pete institutions we should feature in our next installment? Or just want to hate on your other side of the bay? We're here for it.

📬 Shoot us a message at [email protected].