Data: CDC. Chart: Axios Visuals The rate of cesarean births in Florida is higher than the national average. Why it matters: Florida's 2023 C-section rate was 36.2%, according to provisional CDC data. That's well above the 10-15% rate that the WHO considers "ideal."

Yes, but: An increase in C-sections doesn't necessarily mean the rate of unnecessary procedures has risen. There are other factors at play.

Patients are sicker overall.

With gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders in pregnancy on the rise, there could be a greater need for C-sections, says Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

It's her hypothesis that the rise in those conditions is due to "environmental exposure," and she cites the increasing use of plastics.

Repeat C-sections account for many procedures, even though the old "too posh to push" idea is not widely held.

"If you have already had a C-section, you will almost always be offered — and indeed the default is likely to be — a second," says Emily Oster, economist and author of "The Unexpected."

Between the lines: Hospital politics might also come into play.

For example, there are cases when doctors are more inclined to perform C-sections, because that option may be less likely to lead to a medical malpractice lawsuit, van Dis says.

And health care system reimbursements for C-sections are generally higher than for vaginal births. "Financial incentives almost always play some role," Oster says.

What we're watching: Expanding access to doula care could lower the rates of C-sections.