St. Pete tech startup Spontivly teams up with Rowdies
A Mark Cuban-backed tech startup is strengthening its Tampa Bay roots.
Driving the news: Spontivly, a St. Petersburg-based software analytics company, added the Tampa Bay Rowdies to its sports clients, the team announced Tuesday.
- The company also works with Apna Hockey, a South Asia-based hockey network, and businessman Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
How it works: Spontivly's platform helps teams track fan engagement by integrating and analyzing data from sites like Tickets.com, LinkedIn and Salesloft.
- The Rowdies will use Spontivly's software to track the exposure and engagement of its corporate partnerships and sponsorships.
Background: The company run by Marissa Huggins and Anthony Nagendraraj moved to St. Peter from Canada in 2022.
- They closed an oversubscribed pre-series funding round last year, per Tampa Bay Inno.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more