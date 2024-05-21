Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A Mark Cuban-backed tech startup is strengthening its Tampa Bay roots. Driving the news: Spontivly, a St. Petersburg-based software analytics company, added the Tampa Bay Rowdies to its sports clients, the team announced Tuesday.

The company also works with Apna Hockey, a South Asia-based hockey network, and businessman Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.

How it works: Spontivly's platform helps teams track fan engagement by integrating and analyzing data from sites like Tickets.com, LinkedIn and Salesloft.

The Rowdies will use Spontivly's software to track the exposure and engagement of its corporate partnerships and sponsorships.

Background: The company run by Marissa Huggins and Anthony Nagendraraj moved to St. Peter from Canada in 2022.