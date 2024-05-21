4 hours ago - News

St. Pete tech startup Spontivly teams up with Rowdies

A Mark Cuban-backed tech startup is strengthening its Tampa Bay roots.

Driving the news: Spontivly, a St. Petersburg-based software analytics company, added the Tampa Bay Rowdies to its sports clients, the team announced Tuesday.

  • The company also works with Apna Hockey, a South Asia-based hockey network, and businessman Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.

How it works: Spontivly's platform helps teams track fan engagement by integrating and analyzing data from sites like Tickets.com, LinkedIn and Salesloft.

  • The Rowdies will use Spontivly's software to track the exposure and engagement of its corporate partnerships and sponsorships.

Background: The company run by Marissa Huggins and Anthony Nagendraraj moved to St. Peter from Canada in 2022.

  • They closed an oversubscribed pre-series funding round last year, per Tampa Bay Inno.
