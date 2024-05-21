Surprise costs muddy EV and gas competition
👋 Selene here, back with more EV misadventures.
State of charge: I did the math, and if I'm going to keep laughing at gas-pumpers I've got to be smarter.
- I'm only paying around $10 to fill up from "empty" on my home charger, whereas current gas prices in the area would cost me $52 to fill up my old Subaru.
Yes, but: The spike in my insurance — $115 more per month — is wiping out what I'm saving.
If you're wondering: I paid $640.93 for the charger recommended by "Car and Driver" and Amazon, plus $275 to install the outlet in my garage.
Friction point: Occasional public charging also put me over budget.
- I paid for three $25 fast-charging sessions when I visited Tallahassee last month. I could have skipped one of those and used a free slow charger.
I save by charging during off-peak hours, and my home charger is fairly slow.
- So, when I forgot to plug in recently and had to run downtown for a story, I got worried my car would die on the road.
- To use one of the only free slow chargers working downtown, I had to pay $10 to get into the garage. Not worth it.
The bottom line: You all need to get EVs so I can start saving money.
