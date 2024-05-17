Crazy burgers meet classic movies at Gigglewaters

Share on email (opens in new window)

You won't want to sneak food into this Safety Harbor movie theater. State of screen: Their love of movies inspired Rachel and Richard Wilson to open a dinner theater in 2018.

But Gigglewaters' gourmet American cuisine and craft cocktails are the real stars of the show.

The vibe: The speakeasy theme ("Gigglewater" was the code word to get a strong drink during prohibition) calls back to the 1920s and stays true to the city's spirit of upcycled decor.

The bar is carved from the dancefloor of the historic Belleview-Biltmore Hotel, and its ceiling is lined with the hotel's tin panels.

Best bites: The menu is heavy — Wagyu beef burgers, options to stuff mac and cheese in just about everything — but well worth the gastric consequences.

"Man vs. Food" featured The Commissioner, a burger topped with gouda, bacon, a waffle, sweet bourbon bacon chunks, onion tanglers and a drizzle of cookie butter. And it's worth unhinging your jaw for.

The cocktails are made with fresh-squeezed juices, balancing out the food with freshness.

Nice touches: For its Cinema Supper Series, theatergoers are served a themed menu at specific moments in the film. Think warm apple pie during "True Romance."

Brunch is served daily until 2pm.

What's ahead: Owner Rachel Wilson told Axios she's hoping to franchise two locations in the next year, aiming to eventually spread out to Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Sarasota.