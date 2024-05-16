May 16, 2024 - News

The Pulp: 🤠 The Great Plains are calling

✈️ St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport now has a direct flight to Bismarck, North Dakota. The twice-weekly Allegiant Air route began this week. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)

Employees at a Starbucks on Dale Mabry Highway voted to unionize yesterday. It joins seven other stores in Florida and more than 400 Starbucks stores nationwide. (Creative Loafing)

🦈 Sharky's on the Pier will stick around on the Venice Pier after City Council members approved a lease extension. The restaurant will also undergo a $2.5-million renovation that includes building hardening to better withstand hurricanes. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

