Living in St. Pete could get more expensive this fall. Driving the news: Rate increases were proposed for parking, sanitation, stormwater and water resources (potable, waste and reclaimed) in the operating budget workbook presented last week.

Marinas, golf courses and municipal office buildings also got proposed increases.

Zoom in: Parking increases include extending hours from 8pm to 10pm for Beach Drive meters on Sundays.

What's ahead: After public hearings on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, the budget goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile: St. Pete residents can vote for an innovation equity project through June 12.