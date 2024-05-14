St. Petersburg proposes increased costs for parking, sanitation, water and more
Living in St. Pete could get more expensive this fall.
Driving the news: Rate increases were proposed for parking, sanitation, stormwater and water resources (potable, waste and reclaimed) in the operating budget workbook presented last week.
- Marinas, golf courses and municipal office buildings also got proposed increases.
Zoom in: Parking increases include extending hours from 8pm to 10pm for Beach Drive meters on Sundays.
What's ahead: After public hearings on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, the budget goes into effect on Oct. 1.
Meanwhile: St. Pete residents can vote for an innovation equity project through June 12.
- Program choices include roof replacement, youth crime prevention, Swim Smart and library lockers, an MLK day of service and homeowner water assistance.
