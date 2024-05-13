Share on email (opens in new window)

Tampa Electric wants to shift the burden of its upcoming rate hike from large businesses to residential customers. Why it matters: If state regulators greenlight Tampa Electric's 2025 rate structure, a typical household could see an upcharge of at least $200 annually, the Tampa Bay Times' Emily L. Mahoney writes.

The utility's largest customers, including the Florida Retail Federation and Walmart, would feel less of a pinch.

Zoom in: Tampa Electric's proposed rate structure assigns costs based on energy usage peaks, according to the Times.

Residents often use more energy in the hottest and coldest months, while commercial customers are more consistent.

For this reason, Jordan Williams, Tampa Electric's pricing and financial analysis director, says imposing more costs on residents and smaller businesses aligns better with demand peaks.

Between the lines: This proposed rate structure results from the utility's 2021 settlement with Walmart and the Florida Industrial Power Users Group, among others.

The agreement, in part, required Tampa Electric to redistribute costs in its next rate increase, per the Times.

What they're saying: "Pure and simple, TECO is requesting a rate hike and most of that hike is going to residential customers," Brooke Ward, the senior Florida organizer with Food & Water Watch, told the Times.