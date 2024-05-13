36 mins ago - News

These books will represent Florida at 2024 National Book Festival

A deep dive into alligator poaching and a picture book about siblings recovering from a hurricane will represent Florida this August at the National Book Festival.

The big picture: The Library of Congress asks states to showcase books that represent their local literary heritage at the annual festival in Washington, D.C.

Zoom in: The Florida Center for the Book, an affiliate of the Library, chose "Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades" by Sunshine State native Rebecca Renner as the adult pick.

"Our Roof is Blue" by South Florida author Sara E. Echenique is the children's selection. The book follows two siblings whose home in Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

